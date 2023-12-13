In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at 76,848 (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours.
Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge.
