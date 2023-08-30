In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at 94,999 (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours.
The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
Faast F2B has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
