In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs NDS ECO Lio Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Nds eco lio plus
|Brand
|Hero
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-