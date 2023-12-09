In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less