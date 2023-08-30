Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T vs NDS ECO Lio

Hero XPulse 200T vs NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Filters
XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
Lio STD
₹88,166*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,48088,166
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,30088,166
RTO
9,7640
Insurance
9,5110
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9971,895

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    After conquering the Indian commuter motorcycle segment with the Spendor and Passion series, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging premium segment with an influx of new products.
    From Harley-Davidson X440 to Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp is riding the premium wave
    30 Aug 2023
    Hero MotoCorp now offers the XPulse 200 4V in Standard and Pro variants.
    2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 4V Pro launched: 5 things to know
    17 May 2023
    The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle takes on the 110 cc commuter motorcycles like the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina
    Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched with 171 km range. rivals Hero Splendor
    21 Nov 2023
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 road test review: Taming the mud tracks
    3 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     