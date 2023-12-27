In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter engine makes power & torque 2000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less