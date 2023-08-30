In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less