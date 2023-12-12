Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Hero XPulse 200T vs Kawasaki W175

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc177 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm65.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,4801,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,3001,35,000
RTO
9,76410,800
Insurance
9,51110,960
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9973,369

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
    India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
    Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    2 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
