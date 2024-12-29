XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Eco Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Eco Brand Hero iVOOMi Energy Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 81,999 Range - 80 km/charge Mileage 40 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 1.5 kWh Engine Capacity 199.6 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.