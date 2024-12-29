In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Lyf
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes