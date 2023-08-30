In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less