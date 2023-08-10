In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less