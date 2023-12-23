In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours.
Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours.
The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
