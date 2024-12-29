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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Shine 100

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Shine 100
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 63,191
Mileage40 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc98.98 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L9 L
Length
2097 mm1995 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1245 mm
Height
1082 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm786 mm
Width
807 mm754 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionTwin
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffSeat Length - 677
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,81675,330
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24663,191
RTO
11,5205,555
Insurance
13,0506,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5421,619
Expert Rating
-

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