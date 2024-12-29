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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Shine

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Shine
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 80,852
Mileage40 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc123.94 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10.5 L
Length
2097 mm2046 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1285 mm
Height
1082 mm1116 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg114 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm791 mm
Width
807 mm737 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
115 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Chassis
Diamond TypeDiamond Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionHydraulic Type
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,81694,164
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24680,852
RTO
11,5206,968
Insurance
13,0506,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,023
Expert Rating
-

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