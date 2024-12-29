In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.79 PS PS