In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours.
The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less