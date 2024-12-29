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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Dio 125

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Honda Dio 125

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Dio 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Dio 125
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 86,733
Mileage40 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc123.92 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.28 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.3 L
Length
2097 mm1830 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1260 mm
Height
1082 mm1172 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg104 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm708 mm
Width
807 mm707 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm63.113 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC4 stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffSmart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync App
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD4.2 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,00,062
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24686,733
RTO
11,5206,938
Insurance
13,0506,391
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,150

Dio 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹86,733 - 91,683**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
13 Jul 2023
The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
13 Dec 2024
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23 Dec 2022
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