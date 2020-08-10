Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200T vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,48087,852
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,30075,347
RTO
9,7646,528
Insurance
9,5115,977
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9971,888

