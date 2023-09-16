Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200T vs Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,48071,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,30071,990
RTO
9,7640
Insurance
9,5110
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9971,547

