In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less