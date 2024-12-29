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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Optima HS500 ER

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Optima hs500 er
BrandHeroHero Electric
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 0.75 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2097 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm-
Height
1082 mm-
Kerb Weight
155 kg83 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
807 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Range
559 km
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC-
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffY (HT Motor) , Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp,Double Battery, Regenerative braking, Fancooled charger, 2 Batteries
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah48 V, 56 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,81668,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24668,721
RTO
11,5200
Insurance
13,0500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5421,477

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