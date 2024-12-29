In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 93,400
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS