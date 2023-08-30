In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less