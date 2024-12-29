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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Xtreme 160R

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Xtreme 160r
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc163.2 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS15 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2097 mm2029 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1327 mm
Height
1082 mm1052 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg139.5 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
807 mm793 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel ABS
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm63.3 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199.6 cc163.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Diamond TypeTubular Underbone Diamond Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffXSENS Advantage Technology
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,04,749
RTO
11,5208,680
Insurance
13,05011,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,683

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 160 4V

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Latest Car & Bike News

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26 Mar 2025
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Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
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Latest Videos

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