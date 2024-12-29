In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|163.2 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|15 PS PS