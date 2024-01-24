Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200T vs Hero Xtreme 125R

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

XPulse 200T vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t xtreme 125r
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 94,000₹ 95,000
Mileage38.5 kmpl66 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc124.7 cc
Power18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm11.5 bhp PS
XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc124.7 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet ClutchWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCAir Cooled 4 Stroke
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,4801,05,307
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,30095,000
RTO
9,7647,600
Insurance
9,5112,707
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9972,263

    Latest News

    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Can it repeat the success of its conservative siblings?
    Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?
    24 Jan 2024
    The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
    Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
    2 Feb 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
    26 Jan 2024
    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
    27 Jan 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    View all
     