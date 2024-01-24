In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours.
The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
XPulse 200T vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t
| xtreme 125r
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 94,000
|₹ 95,000
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
|11.5 bhp PS