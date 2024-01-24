In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. XPulse 200T vs Xtreme 125R Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t xtreme 125r Brand Hero Hero Price ₹ 94,000 ₹ 95,000 Mileage 38.5 kmpl 66 kmpl Engine Capacity 199 cc 124.7 cc Power 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm 11.5 bhp PS