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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Super Splendor XTEC

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Hero Super Splendor XTEC

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Super splendor xtec
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 84,448
Mileage40 kmpl69 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124.7 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS10.84 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2097 mm2042 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1267 mm
Height
1082 mm1092 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg122 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm793 mm
Width
807 mm729 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km720 km
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5-Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffMalfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDTFT Screen
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,81698,284
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24684,448
RTO
11,5207,056
Insurance
13,0506,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,112

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The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,128 for the drum brakes variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,698 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,698 based on the model.
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Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
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