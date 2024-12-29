In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|10.84 PS PS