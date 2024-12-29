hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Pleasure Plus

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Hero Pleasure Plus

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Pleasure plus
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 69,766
Mileage40 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc110.9 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L4.8 L
Length
2097 mm1769 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1238 mm
Height
1082 mm1161 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg104 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
807 mm704 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal Wheel
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph75 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm56.5 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc110.9 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeDry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushBottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionSwing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffSide Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - Optional
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,81681,377
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24669,766
RTO
11,5205,581
Insurance
13,0506,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5421,749

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Zest 110
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 6G

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
13 Dec 2024
One of the major updates on the new Pleasure Plus will include its new Bluetooth connectivity enabled instrument cluster
New Hero Pleasure Plus with Bluetooth connectivity teased ahead of launch
7 Oct 2021
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
27 Mar 2024
Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
TVS Jupiter 110 has been launched as the newest iteration of the popular 110 cc commuter scooter. Here’s how the all-new TVS Jupiter 110 stands against its closest competitors.
TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa vs Hero Pleasure Plus: Which one to choose
27 Aug 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers