In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 69,766
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.15 PS PS