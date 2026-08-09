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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs YZF R15 V3

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Yzf r15 v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage49.01 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc155 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Headlight
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm170 mm
Length
2222 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg142 kg
Height
1258 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm815 mm
Width
850 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s11.42s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m19.93m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s6.65s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s5.71s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s3.40s
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph17.37s @ 118.83kmph
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl47.92 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m51.67m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m34.15m
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl48.75 kmpl
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition SystemTCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:0111.6:1
Displacement
199.6 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular DiamondDeltabox
Body Type
Adventure Tourer BikesSports Bikes
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Telescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,56,700
RTO
9,96413,066
Insurance
9,56910,494
Accessories Charges
1,9052,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,919

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