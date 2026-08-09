In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|49.01 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS