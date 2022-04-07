HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200 vs Yamaha MT-15

XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition SystemTransistor controlled ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:0111.6:1
Displacement
199.6 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,40,900
RTO
9,96411,802
Insurance
9,56910,124
Accessories Charges
1,9053,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,570

