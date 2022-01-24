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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs FZS 25

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Fzs 25
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage49.01 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc249 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Seat
Headlight
Engine
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm160 mm
Length
2222 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg154 kg
Height
1258 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm795 mm
Width
850 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl
Top Speed
110.82 kmph
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:019.8:1
Displacement
199.6 cc249 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm74 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular DiamondDiamond
Body Type
Adventure Tourer BikesSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Telescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,39,300
RTO
9,96411,674
Insurance
9,56910,087
Accessories Charges
1,9053,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,546

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