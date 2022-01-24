In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|49.01 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS