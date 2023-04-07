|Max Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital DC CDI Ignition System
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|-
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal Automatic
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|V-Belt Automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|58.0 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,42,238
|₹1,68,424
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,20,800
|₹1,42,800
|RTO
|₹9,964
|₹11,794
|Insurance
|₹9,569
|₹13,053
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,057
|₹3,603