In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|49.01 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm