Hero XPulse 200 vs TVS Ronin

XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Single Tone - Single Channel
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm66 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:0110:14:1
Displacement
199.6 cc225.9 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm66 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,65,280
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,49,000
RTO
9,96412,020
Insurance
9,5694,260
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,552

