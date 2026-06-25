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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs iQube

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Iqube
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage49.01 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
220 mm157 mm
Length
2222 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg115 kg
Height
1258 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm-
Width
850 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s-
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph-
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m-
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl-
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,11,422
RTO
9,9640
Insurance
9,5695,616
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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