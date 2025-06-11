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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage49.01 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc197.75 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Seat
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Headlight
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm180 mm
Length
2222 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg152 kg
Height
1258 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm800 mm
Width
850 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s-
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph-
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m-
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl-
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc197.75 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm66 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular DiamondDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Telescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,46,820
RTO
9,96411,745
Insurance
9,56911,159
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK
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