In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Saathi
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|49.01 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.