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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Intruder

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Intruder
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Mileage49.01 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc155 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm170 mm
Length
2222 mm2130 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1405 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg152 kg
Height
1258 mm1095 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm740 mm
Width
850 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl
Top Speed
110.82 kmph
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm56 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer BikesCruiser Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah12 V, 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,26,500
RTO
9,96413,626
Insurance
9,5698,664
Accessories Charges
1,905200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,202

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