In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours.
The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 42.37 kmpl.
The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
