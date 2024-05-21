HT Auto
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Smak
BrandHeroSeeka
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 99,911
Range-130 km/charge
Mileage49.01 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
2222 mm-
Wheelbase
1410 mm-
Kerb Weight
157 kg-
Height
1258 mm-
Saddle Height
823 mm-
Width
850 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah2.4 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,80099,911
RTO
9,9640
Insurance
9,5694,249
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,238

