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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Hunter 350

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Hunter 350
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage49.01 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc349 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm160 mm
Length
2222 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg181 kg
Height
1258 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm790 mm
Width
850 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s-
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph-
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m-
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl-
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc349 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Telescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah12V / 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,37,640
RTO
9,96411,541
Insurance
9,56910,377
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,429

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