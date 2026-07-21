In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|49.01 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|20.21 PS