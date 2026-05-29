hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage49.01 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc346 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm135 mm
Length
2222 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg186 kg
Height
1258 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm800 mm
Width
850 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl
Top Speed
110.82 kmph
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm90 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition SystemElectronic ignition ECU/Variable
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:018.5:1
Displacement
199.6 cc346 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchWet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular DiamondSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Body Type
Adventure Tourer BikesCruiser Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MFVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,38,726
RTO
9,96411,728
Insurance
9,5698,360
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,413

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Bullet 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles that Royal Enfield sells.
3 Motorcycles I Would Buy If I Were Upgrading From a Royal Enfield Bullet 350
29 May 2026
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jul 2026
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the German market.
Hero MotoCorp enters Germany, expands European presence with XPulse 200 4V range
17 Jul 2026
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK with off-road-focused hardware and adventure-ready features.
Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK
20 May 2026
In terms of design, both motorcycles do look quite similar as they are designed to tackle off-road situations.
Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Price, specs and features compared
28 Mar 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
2 Sept 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
19 Aug 2020
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers