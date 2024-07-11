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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs RV400

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Rv400
BrandHeroRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage49.01 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
220 mm215 mm
Length
2222 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg108 kg
Height
1258 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm814 mm
Width
850 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s-
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph-
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m-
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl-
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular DiamondLightweight Single cradle Frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Upside Down Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,39,950
RTO
9,9640
Insurance
9,5695,771
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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11 Jul 2024
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Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
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28 Mar 2025
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