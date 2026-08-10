In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|49.01 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-