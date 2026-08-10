hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Evoqis

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Evoqis
BrandHeroOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range-90-140 km/charge
Mileage49.01 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
2222 mm-
Wheelbase
1410 mm-
Kerb Weight
157 kg-
Height
1258 mm-
Saddle Height
823 mm-
Width
850 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s-
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph-
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m-
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl-
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,18,000
RTO
9,9649,440
Insurance
9,5693,363
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,811

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the German market.
Hero MotoCorp enters Germany, expands European presence with XPulse 200 4V range
17 Jul 2026
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK with off-road-focused hardware and adventure-ready features.
Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK
20 May 2026
In terms of design, both motorcycles do look quite similar as they are designed to tackle off-road situations.
Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Price, specs and features compared
28 Mar 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
19 Aug 2020
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers