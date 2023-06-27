HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 vs Rorr

Hero XPulse 200 vs Oben Rorr

XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm330 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,49,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,49,999
RTO
9,9640
Insurance
9,5690
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,224
Expert Reviews
