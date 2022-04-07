HT Auto
XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X1
M2GO X1
STD
₹94,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,23894,500
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,80094,500
RTO
9,9640
Insurance
9,5690
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,031
