Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc124.7 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchWet Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2382,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,80,538
RTO
9,96414,773
Insurance
9,5698,219
Accessories Charges
1,9054,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0574,461

