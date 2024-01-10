In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 42.37 kmpl. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less