|Max Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|16.22 PS @7500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|16 Nm @6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital DC CDI Ignition System
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|-
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|223 cc
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,42,238
|₹1,73,530
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,20,800
|₹1,49,000
|RTO
|₹9,964
|₹13,420
|Insurance
|₹9,569
|₹11,110
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,057
|₹3,729