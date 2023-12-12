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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs W175

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] w175
BrandHeroKawasaki
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage49.01 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc177 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Seat
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm165 mm
Length
2222 mm2005 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg135 kg
Height
1258 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm790 mm
Width
850 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s-
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph-
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m-
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl-
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc177 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm65.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular DiamondDouble Cradle Frame, Steel
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah12V 6Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,13,000
RTO
9,9649,040
Insurance
9,56910,590
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,850

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