In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|w175
|Brand
|Hero
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|49.01 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|177 cc
|Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|13 PS PS