In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 42.37 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.