In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 42.37 kmpl.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less