Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Hop Electric OXO

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm185 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,71,217
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,64,999
RTO
9,9640
Insurance
9,5696,218
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0573,680

Kabira Mobility KM 4000null | Electric | Automatic1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hop Electric OXOnull | Electric | Automatic1.65 - 1.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
