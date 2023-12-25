In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric OXO Price starts at 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, OXO engine makes power & torque 5200 w & 185 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours.
The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 42.37 kmpl.
OXO has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less