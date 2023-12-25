In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours.
Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours.
The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 42.37 kmpl.
The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less