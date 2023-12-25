Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Honda SP 125

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
SP 125
Honda SP 125
Drum
₹86,017*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc123.94 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchMultiple Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCAir Cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,23899,527
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,80086,017
RTO
9,9647,411
Insurance
9,5696,099
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,139

    Latest News

    Following some easy yet highly useful tips can enhance your driving experience. Take the pledge to be a better driver in 2024.
    New Year 2024 resolution: Let's be a better driver
    25 Dec 2023
    The production version of Lamborghinin Lanzador is expected to arrive in 2028.
    Lanzador fills a gap in Lamborghini's range that is missing sedan and traditional 2+2
    27 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 635 hp, 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.
    Range Rover Sport SV and PHEV variants listed on website. Check details
    26 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     