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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs SP 125

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Sp 125
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 89,748
Mileage49.01 kmpl63 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc123.94 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm10.87 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm160 mm
Length
2222 mm2027 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg116 kg
Height
1258 mm1091 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm790 mm
Width
850 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s-
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph-
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m-
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl-
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc123.94 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm50.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,80089,748
RTO
9,9647,179
Insurance
9,5696,455
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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