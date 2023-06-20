Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|63.1 mm
|Max Torque
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital DC CDI Ignition System
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|-
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|123.94
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|50 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,42,238
|₹91,201
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,20,800
|₹78,687
|RTO
|₹9,964
|₹6,294
|Insurance
|₹9,569
|₹6,220
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,057
|₹1,960