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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs EHX20

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs EHX20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Ehx20
BrandHeroHero Lectro
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range-60-80 km/charge
Mileage49.01 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-36 V
Engine Capacity199 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2222 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg
Height
1258 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm
Width
850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl
Top Speed
110.82 kmph
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01
Displacement
199.6 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
66.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Tubular Diamond43 Cm (17 inch) Hardtrail Alloy Hydroformed type with center Motor, E-Thru type dropout
Body Type
Adventure Tourer BikesElectric Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)SR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah36 V, 10.9 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2382,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,35,000
RTO
9,9641,35,000
Insurance
9,5690
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0575,803

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