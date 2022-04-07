HT Auto
XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01
Displacement
199.6 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
66.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2382,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,8001,35,000
RTO
9,9641,35,000
Insurance
9,5690
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0575,803

